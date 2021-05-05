Telangana: 6,631 Covid-19 Positive Cases Get Registered In last 24 Hours

The number of corona cases in Telangana is increasing day by day. 6,361 people were diagnosed with corona positive between 8 pm last night and 8 pm last night. This brings the total number of corona cases registered so far to 4,69,722. The state medical and health department has revealed the details to this extent. In one day, 51 people lost their lives with Corona. The death toll from the corona has risen to 2,527 so far.



There are currently 77,704 active cases in the state, according to the Department of Medical Health. Another 1,225 cases were reported under GHMC. 8,126 people recovered from the corona yesterday alone. The total number of corona tests conducted so far in Telangana has reached 1,32,67,252.



Corona cases, on the other hand, are on the rise across the country. In the past 24 hours, 3,82,315 new corona positive cases have been reported across the country, this pandemic killed 3,780 people in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health. Well, 3,38,439 people were discharged from the corona in the last 24 hours.



Well, oxygen shortages are still a problem in many places. In this context, an oxygen plant worth 1 crore has been sanctioned for the Area Hospital in Kondapur. It is a privilege that the Member of Parliament for Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy has taken a special initiative to sanction this plant.



Ranjit Reddy spoke to government medical officers about the details of medical services in the Chevella Parliamentary constituency at a time when the coronavirus was spreading. As part of this, he decided that an oxygen plant would be set up at the Kondapur Area Hospital in Sherilingampally constituency as there was a possibility of an oxygen problem. Later, Ranjit Reddy wrote a letter to the top officials of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), which is headed by the Union Ministry of Defense, for the construction of the Oxygen Cylinder Plant. In this context, BDL has agreed to set up an oxygen plant at Kondapur Area Hospital. Officials said this would eliminate the oxygen problem at the area hospital.



Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy said the government has taken special measures to provide better facilities in government hospitals in the state. BDL has proposed to set up an oxygen plant at Kondapur Area Hospital soon. This will prevent the oxygen problem from arising in the future. He said that a special initiative was being taken to provide necessary facilities in collaboration with central and state agencies. The aim is to provide better facilities to the people.

