Telangana, a pillar of strength for India: KTR

The Central government has provided funds for the development of Telangana and has given only half of the funds in return from the taxes, said minister KT Rama Rao.

"The state's contribution to the centre in the form of taxes is Rs 2,72,926 and the centre has released Rs 1,40,329 which is half of the total," the minister said. Despite limited funds, the state is being developed in all the sectors including agriculture, industries and other services and continued to be a pillar of strength for India, he added.





Next time before some ignoramuses indulge in chest thumping on how much has been bestowed upon Telangana by Govt of India, think before you speak👇 https://t.co/b9zEdJhKa3 — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 1, 2020





Between 2014 and 2020, the per capita income of our country was at 54.9 per cent and the Telangana's was 83.9 per cent, said the minister adding Chief Minister's leadership, progressive policies helped the state to achieve higher GDP growth rate.

"The growth in GSDP and per capita income were achieved with investments in key infra sectors & increased capital expenditure. At the same time, fiscal prudence was balanced. On Debt-GSDP ratio, Telangana with 22.8 is in the top-5 states with low Debt - GSDP ration," he said.

The minister said that the people of Telangana must be aware of all of it.