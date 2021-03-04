Telangana: A true benchmark set in aiding education

Secunderabad: What is the benchmark to measure the quality of Schools? To begin with, it could be a humble bench in the classroom! It may appear too simple, even simplistic a parameter, but for a child the comfort of sitting on a bench in the classroom can make a lot of difference to his or her learning process. For, the bench provides a sense of dignity and pride, apart from giving comfort, as the child embarks on a journey of exploring the world of knowledge.

It is not an unusual sight to find thousands of tiny-tots squatting on the floor of their classrooms in government schools across the country, reflecting the pathetic state of school infrastructure. It is this concern over the plight of students that had prompted NTPC to come up with a novel idea of donating benches to schools in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts to make a difference to the lives of children. The company drew up plans to make significant contributions to the improvement of infrastructure in government schools, where children from poor families pursue their education against all odds.

In an interesting synergy, NTPC has tied up with State prisons for supply of wooden and metal benches to the needy schools identified by the company. It has sourced duel desk benches from Warangal Central Prison and Cherlapally Central Prison. The jail inmates feel a sense of pride that the fruits of their labour are reaching the most deserving sections of society.

"When we tell them that the benches they are making will be used by students in government schools, they feel elated and we can see a sense of immense satisfactions in their eyes," says the Superintendent of Charlapalli Central Prison. It is also an ultimate sense of redemption for the convicts-a prisoner in jail making a product that actually helps in moulding the future of a poor child.

Recently, NTPC Ltd provided 50 duel-desk benches made by the inmates of Cherlapally Central Prison to Government High School, Azampura-I, at Amberpet. The impact of this gesture is huge. The broad smiles on the faces of children says it all.

"Earlier, we used to sit on rickety benches throughout the day. It was very uncomfortable. We could not concentrate on our learning. NTPC donated furniture, including duel-desks, worth Rs.2 lakh, to the school. Now, we have very comfortable desks and it feels good," says L Chetan, a IX class student at the school. The students have found not only new comfort, but also a reason to attend school, says headmaster of the school. The teachers are happier too. "Their enthusiasm to attend classes has been boosted, thanks to the benches. It was nice of the company to come forward and encourage students," says Adithya Vardhan Raju, headmaster.

Although NTPC has been involved in multifarious CSR activities, it has contributed to strengthening the infrastructure facilities of government schools, making a huge difference to them. In all, so far it has donated 1975 dual-desk benches to 41 schools situated in two districts benefitting 7,900 students as a part of its corporate social responsibility outreach. Besides, the company has also donated uniforms and notebooks to needy students.