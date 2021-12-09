Telangana achieves a milestone of 4 crore covid vaccinations

  • Menu
Telangana on Thursday achieved a landmark milestone of four crore covid vaccinations. At 3 pm today, Telangana crossed 4,01,64,958 vaccine doses among which 2,61,58,671 received first dose and 1,40,06,287 received the second dose, the medical and health department said, adding that 50 per cent of people were administered with second dose of vaccine.

The vaccination drive in Telangana began on January 16, 2021. Since then, the state has completed one crore of vaccine doses within 165 days and achieved a milestone of two crore mark in the next 78 days. By October 23, three crore of vaccine doses were completed and in the next 45 days, the number went up to four crore on December 9.

Meanwhile, the health department said that around 18 lakhs eligible people have not taken the vaccine so far.

