Telangana achieves all time high paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday extended warm Sankranti greetings to the people of Telangana, describing the festival as a celebration of gratitude and prosperity. He credited the state's farmers for filling the granaries with a bumper harvest and highlighted a remarkable achievement in paddy procurement during the Kharif Marketing Season 2025–26.

The Minister announced that Telangana has procured a record 70.82 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy, surpassing the previous high of 70.2 LMT. This feat represents the highest-ever procurement recorded not only in Telangana but across any state in the country.