Just In
Telangana: Acid Attack on Nursing Student in Khammam After Stalking, Harassment
A nursing student in Khammam was attacked with acid by a youth named Ganesh, who had been stalking and harassing her. The incident occurred on January 13, leaving the victim with burns. Police arrested the accused after the victim filed a complaint.
A recent acid attack on a young woman, a second-year nursing student from the Government Nursing College in Khammam, has come to light. The victim’s family claims that a youth named Ganesh had been harassing and stalking her, pressuring her to love him.
On January 13, while the student was drawing rangoli in front of her house in Srinivasa Nagar, Khammam, Ganesh threw acid at her. She managed to run inside her house to escape. Locals heard her screams and rushed to help, while her family took her to a nearby hospital. The young woman suffered burns on her hand and stomach but is reported to be out of danger.
Following her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. The student’s father had passed away recently, and she lived with her mother and brother. Her family revealed that the harassment had caused the student to attempt suicide twice in the past. The accused had also threatened to harm her brother, a B Tech student, if she refused his advances.