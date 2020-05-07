Telangana Agronomists warned Mango production may drop by 33%

Nizamabad: Agronomists warned that there will be a 33% drop in mango production this year in Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli Parliamentary constituencies due to the recent rains coupled with heavy winds, prolonged cold weather, the powdery mildew and anthracnose disease etc.



They said production of export quality mango types – Benishan, Banginapalli, Kala Mamidi, Dasheri, Cherukurasam, Malgoba, Jishan, Mallika, Sundari, Himayat and Neelam will be very low, making it difficult to achieve the export target.

Last year, 1,18,000 metric tonnes of mangoes were exported against the set target of one lakh metric tonnes, due to more production. This year also one lakh tonne is the target for mango exports.

Mango orchards cover about 4,500 acres in Bodhan, Varni, Macloor, Ditchpalli, Bheemgal, Armoor, Kotagiri and Kammarpalli in Nizamabad district. Export quality mangoes will be produced in Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli in North Telangana.

Mangoe orchards will be raised in about 1,17,000 acres in Jagtial, Mancheriyal, Asifabad, Karimnagar and Warangal Urban, from which 17,50,000 tonnes is produced. But this year, due to climate change and diseases, the production is expected to fall by 7,50,000 tonnes. The fruit started ripening quite late as cold weather continued for a longer time this year.

Horticulture Department, Nizamabad, Deputy Director Narsingh Das said that there will be more exports if only the local demand for mangoes is less due to coronavirus effect.

Meanwhile, the mango farmers are worried about low yield and expecting losses of millions of rupees. Not only the farmers, but mango traders were also worried as they had purchased the orchards by giving advance payment to the farmers. Less production and lower price are making the farmers worried about the debts they have taken to rise mangoes.

Galipelli Srinivas, a farmer from Ramadugu village, Karimnagar district, lamented that spraying of insecticides and pesticides didn't worked and mangoes dropped before ripening.