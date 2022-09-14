Telangana ahead of other States in providing quality education to poor

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is ahead of other States in the country in improving infrastructure for education with the aim of the poor getting access to :quality education from the school level by establishing 'Gurukulams'.

In the 'Gurukulams', the government is providing free meals to students with fine rice. Free uniform, books and other facilities are also provided. Gurukulams in Telangana are providing education on a par with corporate institutions in the State.

The Mahatma Jyotibhapule Telangana Backward Classes Residential Educational Institution Society was established by the government in July 2014 to provide quality education to students belonging to backward classes.

Before the formation of Telangana, there were only 19 residential schools. Today there are 310 residential schools, including 142 junior colleges, 152 high schools and 16 degree colleges. The government has decided to upgrade 119 BC residential schools to junior colleges.

Students are performing better in higher studies thanks to quality education provided in Gurukulams. Currently 165,410 students are studying in these institutions. Till now, the government has spent Rs. 2,979 crore on BC gurukulams. It started 33 BC Gurukulams and 15 degree colleges in each district this academic year.

"Gurukulams provide quality education through computer labs and digital classrooms along with teaching in English medium. The government is spending Rs 1.25 lakh a year on every student studying in gurukulams. 97.53 per cent pass was registered in 2022 in SSC and 93.84 per cent in Intermediate," according to an official release. Students who have studied in Telangana residential schools are also bringing laurels to the State by securing seats and getting admissions in prestigious institutions, like IITs and IIMs. Apart from these, there are 420 pre-matric hostels and 280 post-matric hostels across the State. They provide accommodation, boarding and other facilities to 46,457 students.