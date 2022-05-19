Telangana: AICTE issues guidelines on fee fixation by colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has suspended the fixation of fee for the current block period following issuance of new guidelines by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

On Thursday, the TAFRC said the AICTE has issued new guidelines on fee fixation following approval from the HRD Ministry. "In case the same is implemented, the institutions are likely to be benefitted. There may be a necessity for calling more details from institutions," for the process of fixation of fee. As TAFRC is currently in the process of a detailed examination of new guidelines, it has decided to suspend the process of fee fixation, it added.

The fee fixed for colleges from May 16 to 18 may have to be re-fixed based on the new recommendations of the AICTE, the TAFRC said. A revised schedule of dates will be sent in due course. According to the new guidelines, the concerned state bodies, technical boards and universities have to notify the tuition and other fee for candidates to be admitted.