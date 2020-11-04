Telangana aims to become leading life sciences cluster in Asia by 2030

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the aim of the government was to make Telangana one of the top Life Sciences clusters in Asia and a leading cluster in the world by 2030.

The Minister on Tuesday released the 'Telangana Life sciences: Vision 2030' report prepared by the Life Sciences Advisory Committee, constituted by the government. Stating that the State would become a leading cluster in life sciences by 2030, Rama Rao said that the report prepared by the committee would give the government the strategic direction in achieving the vision.

Life Sciences Advisory Committee chairman Satish Reddy said that the committee would work closely with the State government to achieve the vision of becoming one of the top life sciences clusters in Asia by 2030. The State of Telangana has the advantage of skilled manpower, strong technical capabilities and a high-quality infrastructure with a proactive government which would give it the thrust in realising the vision.

'Telangana Life Sciences: Vision 2030' released on Tuesday was prepared after detailed discussions with the stakeholders from the industry, investors, academia, advisors, the State government and the other non-governmental entities.

The Committee serves as a structured interface for the government with the leaders of industry and academia to brainstorm on ideas, identify opportunities for the State and add further impetus to Telangana's growth trajectory in the sector. The committee is expected to play a vital role in shaping government's policies and efforts to further the leadership position of Telangana in the life sciences sector.

Officials including Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Life Sciences Director Shakthi Nagappan were present.