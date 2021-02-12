Telangana announces CET 2020 dates, TS EAMCET from July 5

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday released the exam schedule for TS Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) 2021 on its official website -- tsche.ac.in.



According to the schedule, the TS EAMCET 2021 will be conducted from July 5 to 9, TS ECET on July 1, and TS PGECET from June 20.

The entrance exam dates for TS ICET, TS EdCET, TS LAWCET & TS PGLAWCET and TS PECET will be notified shortly, TSCHE chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy said here on Friday.