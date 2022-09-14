Telangana: Assembly adopts two resolutions unanimously

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Tuesday adopted two resolutions including urging the Centre to name the new Parliament building after Dr BR Ambedkar and withdrawing the new Electricity Bill. The resolution pertaining to naming the Parliament was moved by the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. Speaking about the greatness of Ambedkar, Rama Rao said that Ambedkar showed the direction to the country and there was no better person than him for renaming the new Parliament building. "Ambedkar symbolised social justice, greatness of democracy and national integration. He fought against all kinds of discrimination and was a firm believer in equality. Telangana Statehood became a reality only because of Ambedkar who showed the way in the Constitution. If there was no Article 3 in the Constitution of India, there would have been no new states," said Rama Rao.

Quoting Ambedkar that if he finds the Constitution is misused, he would be the first person to burn it and that tyranny of the majority shall not be allowed, Rama Rao said that Ambedkar had observed that the Constitution is as good as the people who implement it.

Supporting the resolution, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that there was no freedom and there was no equality in the country and the resources were handed over to a few people. He also wanted the government to allow Ambedkar Statue at Punjagutta cross roads, which was planned by their former MP V Hanumanth Rao. The MIM also supported the resolution stating that there was no able person other than Ambedkar for naming the Parliament building.

Later replying to the debate, the Minister said that the government was coming up with a 125 feet statue of Ambedkar at the nearby place of Punjagutta and the State government cannot install statues because of a judgement of the Supreme Court. He also took exception to the absence of BJP members when the resolution was discussed. Rao said, it appears the BJP members were not interested in the subject hence they were out.

The other resolution was also passed unanimously urging the Centre to withdraw the New Electricity Bill. The Chief Minister had pleaded with the Center to withdraw the Bill in the House on Monday.