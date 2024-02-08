Telangana Assembly Budget sessions begin, Tamilisai Soundarajan addresses both the houses

Telangana State governor Tamilisai Soundarajan said that the government is striving to implement the all the guarantees promised during the election, Addressing both houses of the Telangana Assembly Budget sessions, Governor Tamilsai started her speech in Telugu with Kaloji's poem. She said that people of Telangana fought for democracy and fence was removed at Praja Bhavan as soon as the government came to power by which people got a chance to share their problems.

The Governor said that free travel facility has been provided to women in RTC buses through Mahalakshmi scheme and assured that a gas cylinder for Rs

500 will be given to those who are eligible. She said that out of six guarantees, two guarantees have already been implemented and stated that the governance is going according to the aspirations of the people. She said that two more guarantees will be implemented soon and clarified that six guarantees will be implemented.

She said that the economic system in the rich state is chaotic and efforts are being made to fix it. She emphasised on the completion of Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project creating of 2 lakh employees for the youth. She said that 1.8 crore applications were received in Prajavani.

The governor said that the promises given to farmers, youth and women will be implemented. Infrastructure will be developed and the government is taking steps to see that the burden of taxes does not fall on the people.



Governor Tamilisai also mentioned that a white paper on the financial situation of the state has been released in previous meetings. She announced that internet access will be provided to every household in Telangana and efforts will be made to develop the infrastructure sector. The government is committed to making Hyderabad the AI capital of the country and has secured agreements for new investments worth Rs. 40,000 crores. The Governor highlighted the significant number of applications received in public administration and the implementation of a new MSME policy for the development of small-scale industries. She also mentioned the plan to establish pharma villages and the efforts to clean the Musi river. The Governor stated that the government aims to develop Hussainsagar as an eco-friendly tourism hub and introduce green energy initiatives. A special policy for the development of tourism in Telangana is also in the works.