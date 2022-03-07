Telangana assembly: Harish Rao presents Rs 2.56 lakh crore budget 2022-23

Finance minister Harish Rao on Monday presented budget 2022-23 in the legislative assembly. Presenting the budget, the minister said that the budget would reflect the wishes of the people and promises to them by the government. The budget would is totally for the poor and farmers in the state, he said.

While the revenue expenditure of the budget is Rs 1.89 lakh crore, the capital expenditure is Rs 29,728 crore. The minister said that Telangana has made amazing progress in the short time since its inception. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is taking the state on a path of progress while upholding the trust of the people. The TRS has adopted an uncompromising stance on governance, he said, adding that there are no starvation deaths and current cuts in the state.





Here're the allocations made...

1) Rs 17,000 crore for Dalit Bandhu

2) Rs 330 crore for Palle Pragati

3) Rs 1,394 for Pattana Pragati

4) Rs 1,000 crore allocated for new medical colleges

5) Rs 100 crore for forest universities

6) New medical colleges for Medak, Medchal, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Gadwal and Yadadri

7) Farmer loan below Rs 50,000 to be waived off

8) Cultivation loan of less than Rs 75,000 to be waived off in the next financial year

9) Rs 16,144 crores of crop loan to be waived off

10) Rs 1000 crores for cultivation of Palm oil with an aim of cultivating the crop in 2.5 lakh acres

11) Rs 3 lakh financial assistance for construction of 2 BHK houses for people with own plot

12) Rs 24,254 crore allocated to agriculture sector

13) Rs 932 crore allocated for 'Haritha Haram' programme

14) Rs 11,728 crore for Aasara pension

15) Rs 2,750 crore for Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes

16) Rs 177 crore for the welfare of Brahmins

17) Rs 1,542 crore for the road repair and BT renewal maintenance grant

18) Rs 9,315 allocated to police department

19) Development of temples in state like Yadadri

20) Rs 600 crore for the welfare of tribals

21) Rs 12,565 crore for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes

22) Rs 5,698 crore for BC welfare