Telangana Assembly sessions: Bhatti Vikramarka to table full budget, cabinet to meet in a while

The Telangana Assembly is gearing up for a significant session today, as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's government prepares to unveil the full budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. Expectations are high, with reports indicating that the budget could amount to around ₹3 lakh crores. The Cabinet meeting, scheduled for 9 AM in the assembly committee hall, will be led by CM Reddy to finalize the budget proposal ahead of its presentation.

At noon, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will formally present the budget in the Legislative Assembly, and Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu will introduce it in the council. Following the budget's introduction, the assembly will adjourn for a day, with a general debate set to take place on the 27th. The assembly will also observe breaks for the Bonalu festival on the 28th and 29th, resuming discussions on the 30th and 31st when the Assembly is expected to approve the currency exchange bill.

This budget presentation is particularly noteworthy given the backdrop of the recent electoral promises made by the Congress party, which pledged substantial schemes and development initiatives during the campaign.

Adding to the intrigue, K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) likely to attend the assembly meetings for the first time as the leader of the opposition.