Telangana Assembly sessions live updates: Govt. to present budget today in house

The Telangana state government will introduce the Assembly on Thursday, with Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka set to present the budget for the financial year 2024-25 at 12 noon in the Legislative Assembly. IT Minister Sridhar Babu will present the budget in the Legislative Council. The Congress government is expected to unveil a comprehensive budget following its assumption of power.

After a February budget of Rs 2.75 lakh crore, this budget is anticipated to range between Rs 2.80 lakh crore and Rs 2.90 lakh crore. Notably, former CM and Leader of Opposition KCR may attend the assembly, marking his first appearance in this role. Stay tuned for live updates on the Telangana budget.