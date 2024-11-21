Telangana Assembly Sessions to be Held in the Second Week of December

The Telangana Legislative Assembly will convene for its upcoming sessions in the second week of December, according to official sources. These sessions are expected to discuss important legislative matters and address various key issues affecting the state.

As per the legislative calendar, the sessions will begin with discussions on the state's budget, new bills, and policies aimed at improving governance and public welfare. The Assembly will also likely review the progress of various ongoing developmental projects.

The state government is preparing for robust debates and deliberations, with several topics related to infrastructure, education, healthcare, and law and order expected to be on the agenda. Political leaders are gearing up to raise pertinent issues that impact the people of Telangana.

The session will also provide a platform for legislators to express their views on the state's future priorities, including economic development and social welfare programs.