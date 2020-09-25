Telangana Assembly should oppose agriculture bills: Congress

Kamareddy: Following the call by ex-Leader of Opposition in Legislative council Mohammed Ali Shabbir, district Congress leaders staged a protest and dharna in front of Kamareddy District Collectorate on Friday against the agriculture bills passed by the Central government.



DCC president Kailas Srinivasa Rao stated that the Telangana government should pass a resolution in the Assembly opposing the agriculture bills and send it to the President. He expressed concern that the agriculture bill introduced by the Centre would cause severe damage to farmers. He alleged the new bills will benefit brokers and corporate companies.

"Earlier, other States were banned from purchasing agricultural produce from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States. Hence, the BJP government at the Centre has amended the same second law thus enabling the farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. But a marginal farmer could really transport his crop to other States bearing transport charges? Is there any guarantee that the farmer will get good price after taking all the risk?" he questioned.

Mentioning contract farming, Srinivasa Rao said as per this contract, corporate companies will enter into agreements with farmers for about five years and they will fix which crop farmers should cultivate and which fertilizer to use in advance.

Farmers must take the price as mentioned in the agreement, but as per market rate even if the prices go up in the next five years, which is a big loss to the farmers, he lamented.