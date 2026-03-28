Telangana Assembly to Take Up Key Bills Today

The Telangana Legislative Assembly is set to commence its sessions shortly, with several important bills and discussions scheduled for today.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will present the 103rd and 104th annual reports of Singareni Collieries Company Limited in the House. Following this, Minister Seethakka will introduce the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Minister Adluri Laxman is scheduled to table the Financial Security for Elderly Couples Bill. The Assembly will also take up discussions on Budget Grants for the financial year 2026–27, along with matters related to transport administration.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar will respond to members’ queries regarding budget allocations for the Backward Classes Welfare Department. Additionally, Seethakka will address questions concerning funding for the Departments of Rural Development, Irrigation, and Women and Child Welfare.

Meanwhile, sports competitions involving legislators have been scheduled for today and tomorrow evening between 5:00 pm and 10:00 pm, with Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) expected to take part.