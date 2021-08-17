Telangana at forefront in seven years under KCR's leadership: KTR

Telangana has been at the forefront in seven years under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said IT and municipal minister KT Rama Rao.



The minister on Tuesday attended 'Kautilya School of Public Policy' orientation programme being held at Gitam Univeristy in Rudraram. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the state has been at the forefront under the leadership of the Chief Minister who resoved the power issues within six months after the state has been formed and has been focusing on the law and order in the state.

Dip in farmer's suicide with Rythu Bandhu

The state has seen a massive dip in the suicide of farmers due to the Rythu Bandhu programme. "The government is spending Rs 15,000 crores to help 62 lakh farmers in the two phases of Rythu Bandhu," the minister said adding that a similar programme has been launched in 11 other states of the country.





The agriculture had been dependend on rains and borewells earlier and with the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, the state has been recognized as the wheat bowl of India by the centre.

Dalit Bandhu, an ideal scheme

"Dalits have been facing discrimination in the 75 years of Independence and have seen no change in their lives. With the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the people of the community will be financially developed. Telangana consists 17 per cent of Dalits of total population," Rama Rao said.

From worker to minister

Rama Rao said that he has been emerged from worker to minister in the TRS party. "K Chandrasekhar Rao has dreamt of making me an IAS officer," the minister said. He added that he actively took part in the Telangana movement launched under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao. He continued that he is working as a minister today from the level of a ordinary activist in the party.