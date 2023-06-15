Telangana bags three National Water Awards

Telangana state continues to shine at the national level by bagging several awards announced by the centre. Off late, the state has bagged three awards in the fourth National Water Awards recently announced by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.



Jagannadhapuram village panchayat of Bhadradri Kothagudem district got the national best award, while Adilabad got the third position in the best district category and Urdu University got the second position in the best institutions category respectively.

The awards will be presented by Vice President in Delhi on 17th of this month. It is great achievement for the state as the award will handed over to the state on day when Telangana celebrations Palle Pragati day as part of the Telangana deccenial celebrations.