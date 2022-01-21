Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Kumar seeks release of Group-1 job notification

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded the TRS government to immediately release Group-1 job notification for convenience of unemployed youth.

He said the State has 1,600 vacant Group-1 posts according to the government statistics. Bandi described as 'unfortunate' that the government had not issued Group- 1 job notification during the last 10 years.

The BJP leader stated that that non-recruitment of Group-1 posts had led to shortage of IAS officers in the State. "The existing IAS officers of the State are forced to act as in-charge of three-four departments".

He said the State has 4,000 vacancies of Group-II posts, 2,000 vacancies of Group-III posts and 40,000 vacancies of Group-IV posts as well. "These vacancies have slowed the process of governance in Telangana. The junior assistant posts are vacant at district, division and mandal level since last 25 years".

Bandi warned of holding a massive agitation on the issue if the government did not fulfil the demand.