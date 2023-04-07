Telangana: Bandi Sanjay released from Karimnagar jail, slams BRS govt.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay who was arrested over the alleged involvement in the paper leakage case on Wednesday was granted bail yesterday by Hanamkonda district court. Meanwhile, Sanjay was released from jail on Friday morning.



Meanwhile, in the wake of Sanjay's release, the police have imposed Section 144 in the vicinity of the jail. Police have made heavy security and ordered that no one should congregate in the vicinity of the jail.

The police stopped the movement of vehicles outside the jail. On the other hand, in the wake of Sanjay's release, a large number of BJP leaders and activists reached the Karimnagar Jail.

After the release, Bandi Sanjay told the media that an inquiry should be conducted with the sitting judge in the TSPSC paper leak case and demanded KTR should be sacked. He said KCR is trying to divert the TSPSC issue and questioned why would anyone leak the Hindi question paper. He also raised suspicious that how could the government allow the mobile phones into the examination centres and asked what the police and invigilators doing. Bandi Sanjay said that the Comissioner of Police should swear and tell that everything he said is true.