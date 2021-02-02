Telangana: Bandi Sanjay says it is a historic budget

Nampally: Terming the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as historic, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Monday said that the budget can boost the confidence, living standards of the poor and middle-class sections.

He said that the budget was in line with the expectations of the people of the country. "The budget has filled light in the lives of women by extending Ujjwala Yojana scheme for another one crore beneficiaries. The health sector was given top priority with the lessons taught by Corona. At a time when the entire world's economy was shattered with the pandemic, it is a welcome thing that India is moving towards development. Even in developed countries, the economy has plummeted. In this situation, it is only with the decisions taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the economy could be streamlined for improving employment opportunities," he added.

Sanjay lauded the efforts of Nirmala Sitharaman. "Encouraging investments in basic sectors would help in long-term development. While the Finance Minister was reading out the budget, the stock markets surged, which shows the budget would ensure growth of all the sectors," he said.

The state BJP chief said that allocation of Rs 2.23 Lakh Crore for health in wake of Corona was never in the history of the country. This budget is for increasing the income of the farmers as the government allocated Rs 1.72 Lakh Crore for the minimum support price. The campaign of opposition parties that MSP was being removed proved wrong as the government brought a policy to increase MSP every time. He said that there were more allocations for Telangana.