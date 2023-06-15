Telangana: Basara IIIT student dies in a suspicious circumstances, suicide suspected

In a shocking incident, yet another suicide allegedly committed suicide in Basara IIIT on Wednesday night by falling from a building. However, it has to be probed whether the girl committed suicide or fallen from the hostel building accidentally.



The deceased was identified as Lakhita, studying in the first year of PUC. The dead body of the student was shifted to Nirmal hospital.



The security personnel noticed the girl had a fall from the fourth floor of the girls' dormitory around 2 AM and was rushed to the Bhainsa Area Hospital after first aid at the campus health centre. The doctors there pronounced that she was dead.