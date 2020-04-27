Telangana becomes ninth state with over 1000 coronavirus cases

Telangana has become the ninth state to cross the 1000 mark in coronavirus positive cases.

The state on Sunday reported 11 news cases taking the total tally to 1001. Around 316 people recovered from the deadly disease while the number of deaths remained at 25. At present, there are 660 active coronavirus cases being treated at Gandhi Hospital.

The list is topped with Maharashtra having around 8068 confirmed cases of coronavirus. While 1076 patients discharged from the hospital, 342 succumbed to the virus. The total number of active cases stood at 6,538. And Gujarat takes after Maharashtra with around 3,301 total cases including 313 recoveries and 151 deaths. And with one positive case of coronavirus, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh stood last in the list.

In the last 24 hours, the country crossed the 27,000 mark with nearly 1,400 coronavirus cases reported in the country till Monday morning. Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll has climbed to 872. Around 48 deaths have been reported in 24 hours.