Telangana Bhavan all set to sport a new look

Hyderabad: The BRS office, Telangana Bhavan, is set to undergo changes as the party leadership, which is looking to revamp the organisation, wants to utilise the office for the affiliated organisations for the full-time activities.

The present party office premises near Banjara Hills also houses the party’s media house, T-News, and all the activities of the party are carried out on the ground floor. The ground floor has party chief K Chandrashekar Rao’s chambers, another room where important leaders hold meetings, a press conference hall, space for the party’s organisation secretary, a room where the media persons spend time, and on the other side there is a big meeting hall.

According to party leaders, there is no place for the affiliated units like women, trade unions, and students. There is no place even for the Greater Hyderabad party. Either they have to sit in the room near the press conference hall or have a meeting in the big hall, said a senior leader of the party.

Sources said that the party leaders have decided to shift the T-News and utilise the upper floors. The plan is to have chambers of president KCR on the second floor, and the old chamber on the ground floor is likely to be given to working president KT Rama Rao. The press conference hall is getting congested when there is a press conference of KTR and Harish Rao; hence, it was decided to extend the conference hall, the BRS leader said.

Party leaders said that the BRS chief KCR is slated to come out and start party activities after Sankranti. Sources said that the BRS chief is looking to focus on revamping the party by forming new committees and also affiliated units after completing the membership drive. “By the next plenary in April, the party chief would be completing the formation of committees,” said the BRS leader. He further said that the affiliated unit heads and senior leaders would be provided with chambers and office infrastructure on the first floor of the building.

Sources said that the party leaders have prepared the plans and are waiting for the approval by KCR. Once the BRS chief gives his consent, the renovation works will get started, the BRS leader said.