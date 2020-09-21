Telangana: Bike hits Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar's escort vehicle

Chivemla (Suryapet): The escort vehicle of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was damaged after a speeding bike hit it in front of Rao's chemical factory on the outskirts of Chivvemla mandal on Monday.



According to sources, a man, Lenin was going towards Tummala Penpahad village of Atmakur (S) mandal from Suryapet on a bike and lost

control and hit the Minister's escort vehicle. None injured in the incident.

After getting information, Chivvemla SI Lokesh Kumar rushed to the spot and inspected the accident spot. He registered a case and took up investigation.