Telangana: Birth Monitoring System rolled out to track the modes of deliveries

Hyderabad: With an aim to track the modes of deliveries in the private hospitals, the Telangana Government has rolled out the birth monitoring system (BMS).

According to the officials, all the private hospitals have been asked to create IDs in the BMS portal by August 31, 2022. The government has created a website for facilitating the hospitals to login and upload their details. The website http://birthmonitoringsystem.telangana.gov.in/ has been created by the health department.

The officials said that this system would help the government in capturing all deliveries taking place in the private hospitals with details of mode of delivery (normal/c-section/ assisted). All the private hospitals should register creating their hospital four IDs in this BMS portal on or before August 31. All private hospitals have been asked to upload their data on a day-to-day basis. For further information, one can contact the concerned District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO).