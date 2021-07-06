Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar district tours to begin on August 8

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to kick start his district tours from August 8 from Hyderabad.

According to the schedule announced by the party here on Monday, he will reach Nagarkurnool on August 9, Nizamabad on 10, Karimnagar on 11, Sangareddy on 12 and Bhupalapalli on August 13.

The BJP district executive committee meetings will be held during the tour. Meanwhile, Kumar will take stock of the prevailing political situation in each district. Also, he will review the steps taken to strengthen the organisational structure and how they are implemented.

Besides, future action plans. The Karimnagar MP will take part in the BJYM SC Morcha State Executive meet which will be held on August 16 at Vemulavada. And attend the BJP Kisan Morcha State Executive meeting on August 18 at Yadadri in Bhongiri district.