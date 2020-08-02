Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar rejigs team, appoints new officer bearers

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced the appointments of the party vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and spokespersons on Sunday. In a statement, the Karimnagar MP said that Dr G Vijaya Rama Rao, Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy, Sankineni Venkeswar Rao, Yendala Laxmi Narayana, Yennam Srinivas Reddy (all former MLAs), G Manohar Reddy and Bandaru Shobha Rani are appointed as the vice-presidents of the State BJP.



The newly appointed general secretaries are G Premender Reddy, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, Kumari Bangaru Shruthi and Manthri Srinivasulu as the organising secretaries. The newly appointed secretaries include Raghunandan Rao, Dr Prakash Reddy, M Srinivas Gaud, Bomma Jaya Sree Palle Ganga Reddy, Kunja Satyawathi (ex-MLA), K Madhavi and G Uma Rani. Bandari Shanti Kumar and Bavarlal Varma are appointed as the new treasurer and joint treasurer respectively, and Dr Uma Shanker will be the office secretary.

Similarly, the newly appointed State Morcha presidents are A Bhanu Prakash (Yuva Morcha), K Geetha Murthy (Mahila Morcha), Koppu Bhasha (SC Morcha), Hussain Nayak (ST Morcha), Ale Bhaskar (OBC Morcha) and Afsar Pasha (Minority Morcha).

The BJP Telangana newly appointed official spokespersons are Krishna Saagar Rao, P Rajani Kumari and A Rakesh Reddy.