Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy hits out at BRS for 'selling off' govt lands, questions both ruling party and Congress

Hyderabad: Slamming the ruling BRS in Telangana for "selling off" government lands, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that selling land parcels and taking debt reflects bankruptcy on part of the dispensation. The BRS government's attitude towards official lands has been irresponsible and it was a misuse of power, Reddy alleged.

"Selling off government lands as per will, for their political needs and for funds to get votes in the coming elections is completely an anti-people action," he told reporters here. Reddy charged that selling off government lands and taking debts to run the government reflects bankruptcy on part of the BRS regime. The government had to take debts because of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's "inefficient rule". Because of the state government's inefficiency, salaries cannot be given to government employees on the first day of the month, he alleged. Gram panchayats are not being given funds for maintenance during the last nine years of BRS rule, he said.

Telangana was a surplus state when it was formed in 2014 and it has been made a bankrupt state now, he claimed, adding that the state government took debt to the tune of approximately Rs 6 lakh crore. The state government does not have lands for constructing houses for the poor and it did not respond adequately when allocation of land and funds was sought for establishing a Sangeet Natak Akademi along with a tribal museum in Hyderabad on behalf of the Centre, he said. The government selling off lands is a misuse of power, he said. He also found fault with the state government allocating land to the BRS party and also for construction of Congress office in Hyderabad. "These two parties colluded with each other... 10 acres for you (Congress) and 11 acres for me (BRS). Congress party and BRS party.

These two parties shared government land worth hundreds of crores in the name of Congress party office and BRS party office," Reddy said. He also said BJP, when it comes to power in Telangana, would cancel the allotment of land to BRS and Congress. On the occasion, Reddy played a purported audio of BRS Working President K T Rama Rao speaking against selling government lands while in opposition. Kishan Reddy's allegation on "selling off" lands in Hyderabad is a reference to the recent auction of lands by the state government.