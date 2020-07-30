Telangana BJP leader asks Owaisi to attend Ram Mandir bhoomi puja to show his secular spirit

After the AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ram Mandir bhoomi puja, Telangana BJP leader Krishna Sagar Rao took a dig at Owaisi asking the latter to attend the ceremony in order to show in secular spirit.

Krishna Sagar Rao went on to say that Owaisi should count as how many times he had betrayed the oath of office as a member of parliament when he only stands up to represent his religion but nothing else. "To exhibit his secular spirit, brotherhood and religious tolerance, Owaisi should attend the bhoomi puja," Rao said.

The BJP leader further alleged that Owaisi is into communal politics and had to stop giving lectures over secularism to others. He added that Owaisi is the head of the religion centric party and has no secular credentials.

"The leaders of secular countries across the world have constitutional rights to follow their own religion," he said adding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi can participate in the event in his personal capacity and also as the Prime Minister of India. Krishna Sagar said that the PM Modi does not need to give any explanation to senseless comments.