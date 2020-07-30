Telangana BJP welcomes Centre's New Education Policy

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for unveiling new Education Policy with a grand vision.



In a statement here on Thursday, party's chief Spokesperson K Krishan Saagar Rao said that his party welcomes the new EducationPpolicy and congratulate the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriya for the same.

He said that reform is necessary and added that "we have been waiting to see the same for a while and the party is happy to the way it is turned out to transform the education sector in the country."

The proposals to appoint a single regulator for an entire education system will help bringing more transparency, reduces corruption and confusion in the way education institutions go in their functioning.

Rao said making the mother tongue and regional language the medium of instruction compulsory till Class V is a path breaking change. It ensures nationalism, identity, besides, protecting the local and regional languages and safeguarding the country's heritage of being a multilingual nation.

The BJP leader said that the removal of obstacles in higher education to move from one faculty to another faculty removing the heels to pursue interdisciplinary studies is a great transition.

Also, the grading and ranking of not based on marks, but, on the skills and the extracurricular activities along with academics is a great move. For it not only reduces stress but also highlights the requirement to present a full spectrum of skills pursued.

The top priority given to the vocational skills in the new Education Policy points out how to make the Make in India, a part of the education right from an individual's school days. All these reforms and much more are important and create a transformation of education in the country, he said.