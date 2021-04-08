Telangana: Bodies of Singareni workers retrieved from coal mine in Bhupalpally

The bodies of two support men were retrieved from Kakatiya sixth incline coal mine of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at Bhupalpally. The bodies were recovered after six hours of rescue operation.

One of them, identified as Katham Narsaiah (51), a native of Goureddypet in Peddapalli mandal of Peddapalli district is survived by wife Bhulakshmi and four sons while another Shankaraiah hails from Venkatraopet village of Dandepally mandal in Mancherial district is survived wife Ramakka and one son and two daughters.

The two went to the underground mind to attend their duties around 2 pm and were trapped under the debris when a wall collapsed on them.