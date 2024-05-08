  • Menu
Telangana: Brace for 5-day heavy rain in State

Telangana: Brace for 5-day heavy rain in State
Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Telangana will receive heavy rains for the next five days. In a big relief from...

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Telangana will receive heavy rains for the next five days.

In a big relief from the scorching summer, several parts of the State including Rangareddy, Bhongir, Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Nalgonda, and Suryapet, received scattered rainfall early in the morning on Tuesday. The low pressure appeared in Eastern Vidarbha, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, resulting in rains in parts of Rayalaseema and Telangana.

A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains in Asifabad, Mancherial, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Janagam, Yadadri, and Nagarkurnool districts for Wednesday.

Similarly, an orange alert has been issued for rains with gusty winds of 40–50 kms per hour in Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Rangareddy districts.

The IMD has said that the low pressure will continue and rains and hailstorms may occur in various places until May 12. A day before, there were rains in several places, including Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Siddipet, and Rangareddy. According to the Telangana State Development Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 46.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Peddapally (46.4 degrees Celsius) and Karimnagar (46.2 degrees Celsius).

In some districts, the paddy kept in the market yard got damaged due to the heavy rainfall.

