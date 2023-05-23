Telangana: BRS netas on toes to garner attention from chief for tickets

Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao's indication of changing the candidates in some constituencies is making the MLAs in the ruling party a worried lot as some of them have been trying to gain the attention of the BRS chief to ensure ticket in the next election.

The party leaders have been taking various programmes in order to have connections with the cadre and involving in laying foundation stones and inauguration of works in their constituencies. During a meeting with the party leaders in Telangana Bhavan, the BRS chief had cautioned the MLAs to change their attitude and explain to the people what the government has done for them during the last nine years.

“I know how to ensure your victory, all you need to do is to tell people that there were many schemes by the government, and this will ensure victory by a huge margin. Even then if you don’t listen, then its up to you,” the BRS chief had said in the meeting.

Now, the party leaders have been organising the “Palle Bata, Basti Bata” and other programmes reaching out to the voters. The leaders are telling the leaders about the works they have done in the constituency and also listening to the problems they were facing in the constituency.

If the issues are minor one, they are solved then and there and if the works need big money, they are assuring to complete within a time frame, said a BRS leader.

Interestingly, the BRS leaders are comparing their rule with the earlier government and also about the Central government.

The leaders are explaining to people how the gas prices were increased by the Centre and how earlier the governments had ignored the development of their region and how the BRS government was taking up development and welfare activities, the BRS leader said.

The leaders want to show that they were in touch with the people and also the party cadre so that they will be given priority for tickets in the next elections, he added.