Telangana BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar meets KCR in Nandinagar

BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar and a group of party representatives meet with BRS chief KCR at his Nandi Nagar residence.

The meeting, which is underway holds significance, especially in the context of the upcoming Parliament elections.

The ongoing meeting between the BSP delegation and Chief Minister KCR has drawn attention as it may be discussed on potential political discussions, alliances, or strategies being considered leading up to the elections.


