Telangana Budget Allocation-2024

The Vote on Account budget for 2024–25, worth a total of Rs 2,75,891 crore, was presented today by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is the deputy chief minister of Telangana.

In this budget, Rs 2,01,178 crore has been set aside for spending on income, and Rs 29,669 crore has been set aside for spending on capital. The government wants to spend Rs 53,196 crores to carry out six crucial promises the ruling Congress party made.

This interim budget, the first under the Congress administration since assuming office in December 2023, allocates Rs 19,746 crores for agriculture and Rs 28,024 crores for irrigation.

Vikramarka criticized the previous BRS government, accusing it of leaving the state in financial distress due to haphazard borrowing practices.

"Nevertheless, we are committed to pursuing structured developmental objectives to assist our citizens," he reassured the citizens. The Congress government wants to cut down on spending that isn't necessary for running the government and on building infrastructure that isn't necessary.

The Finance Minister said, "Our budget puts our people's health, progress, and overall development first." Vikramarka stressed that the budget aligns with the Congress government's promise to create "Indiramma Rajyam" (named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) in Telangana, with the main goal of developing the whole state. He said again that the main idea behind the budget is to help Telangana grow in every way.

Here are the funds allocated to each sector:

Rs. 2,01,178 crores for Revenue Expenditure

Rs. 29,669 crores for Capital expenditure

Rs. 7740 crores for the Indiramma House Scheme

Rs. 2,418 crores for Electricity Household Jyoti Scheme

Rs. 16,825 crores for Power Companies

Rs. 13,013 crores for the ST Department

Rs 21,874 crores for SC welfare

Rs. 8000 crores for the welfare of OBC

Rs. 2,262 crores for Minority Welfare

Rs. 11,500 crores for medical sector

Rs. 21,389 crores for education sector

Rs. 500 crores for establishment of Telangana public schools

Rs 500 crores for facilities in universities

Rs. 40,080 crores for the Panchayat Raj Department

Rs. 19,746 crores for the Agriculture Department

Rs. 28.024 crore for Drainage Department

Rs. 11,692 crores for the Municipal Department

