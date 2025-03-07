Telangana Cabinet Approves 42% Reservations for Backward Classes in Local Bodies and Education

Hyderabad: The Telangana state cabinet, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has approved a draft bill providing 42% reservations for backward classes (BCs) in local bodies. Additionally, the cabinet has resolved to extend the same 42% reservation in education and employment for BCs. The bill will be introduced in the upcoming Legislative Assembly session.

The cabinet has also approved the recommendations of the one-member commission on SC classification and decided to introduce a bill in the Assembly to ensure that the classification withstands legal scrutiny.

Cabinet Decisions

During an extensive meeting at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, the cabinet deliberated on various crucial issues:

Caste Census and Socio-Economic Data

The cabinet reviewed the findings of the Comprehensive Household Survey 2024, which covered social, economic, educational, employment, and caste-based statistics across Telangana.

Future City Development Authority (FCDA) Approved

A significant decision was taken to develop the Future City on approximately 30,000 acres between Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar highways. The project will be managed by the Future City Development Authority (FCDA), with 36 villages from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) jurisdiction being transferred to FCDA.

The Future City will span seven mandals and 56 villages, and the cabinet has approved the creation of 90 new posts to facilitate its development.

HMDA Expansion

The cabinet has decided to expand HMDA jurisdiction by extending its reach two kilometres beyond the Regional Ring Road (RRR). With this expansion, 1,355 villages across 104 mandals in 11 districts will come under HMDA.

Women’s Empowerment – Indira Mahila Shakti Mission 2025

The cabinet approved the Indira Mahila Shakti Mission 2025, aimed at empowering one crore women to become millionaires. Under this mission, women’s self-help groups in rural and urban areas will be unified under a single umbrella.

Minimum age for membership in women’s self-help groups has been reduced from 18 to 15 years .

in women’s self-help groups has been reduced from . Maximum age for participation has been increased from 60 to 65 years.

Religious & Tourism Developments

Amendments to the Endowments Act were approved for setting up a trust board for the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple , similar to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

were approved for setting up a , similar to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). A five-year tourism policy (2025–2030) was approved, with a focus on developing 27 locations as major tourist centres. The state aims to attract investments worth ₹15,000 crore for tourism infrastructure.

Arrangements for Miss World 2024 & Para-Olympic Winner’s Job

The state will ensure top-class hospitality for guests from 140 countries attending the Miss World 2024 contest in Hyderabad this May.

for guests from attending the contest in Hyderabad this May. Para-Olympics champion Deepthi Jeevanji will be given a government job.

Revenue & Infrastructure Decisions

10,954 revenue villages will get new revenue officers .

will get new . 5 acres of land have been allotted for an ESI hospital near Peddagolkonda .

have been allotted for an . Approval was granted for 361 new government posts for revenue divisions and mandals.

for revenue divisions and mandals. 330 new posts for Gurukul schools were also sanctioned.

Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri District Water Project Update

The capacity of Gandhamalla Reservoir will be reduced from 4.28 TMC to 1.28 TMC.

Lok Sabha Delimitation Discussions

The cabinet has decided to convene an all-party meeting, led by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leader K. Jana Reddy, to discuss delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies. The objective is to prevent injustice to southern states and present a collective appeal to the central government.

With these landmark decisions, the Telangana government continues its focus on social justice, economic development, and governance reforms.