Telangana: Cabinet expansion likely by Dasara

Hyderabad: Thevisit of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to New Delhi has raised the hopes of the possibility of the impending cabinet expansion. Sources say the possibility of cabinet expansion by Dasara has not been ruled out.

It is being said that Revanth, who had a long meeting with the AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had discussed this issue along with the political developments in the state, including constituting HYDRA and its activities so far.

The present cabinet which has 11 ministers, including the Chief Minister is likely to be expanded to 17 from the composite districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad which do not have any representation in the present cabinet.

The AICC general secretary is learnt to have asked the Chief Minister about the HYDRA and the Musi river bed demolitions. The AICC leader advised the Chief Minister to tackle the issue carefully by taking into consideration the suggestions of other Ministers and seniors within the party.

Keeping in the socio-political equations, the top contenders include Vivek Venkatswamy, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Malreddy Rangareddy, Sudarshan Reddy, V Srihari, Danam Nagender, Balu Naik and Amer Ali Khan. It is believed that with the induction of new Ministers, the administration will be much smoother, as most of the key portfolios currently remain with the Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy also called on AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge and enquired about his health. Kharge had recently fallen ill while campaigning for the party candidate in Jammu and Kashmir.