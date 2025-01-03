Telangana Cabinet Expansion Likely to Face Further Delay

Speculations surrounding the expansion of Telangana’s cabinet, ongoing for the past few months, are now expected to extend further.

Despite ministers’ statements suggesting that the expansion might take place by the end of December, recent developments indicate otherwise. Discussions with the party leadership had raised hopes of an imminent reshuffle, but the timeline now seems uncertain.

One of the key reasons for the delay is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s current overseas visit. Additionally, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to travel abroad in the third week of this month.

With the state budget session scheduled for February, senior Congress leaders believe the chances of a cabinet expansion in January are slim. As a result, the much-anticipated reshuffle might be pushed further into the year.