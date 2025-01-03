  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Cabinet Expansion Likely to Face Further Delay

Telangana Cabinet Expansion Likely to Face Further Delay
x
Highlights

Speculations surrounding the expansion of Telangana’s cabinet, ongoing for the past few months, are now expected to extend further.

Speculations surrounding the expansion of Telangana’s cabinet, ongoing for the past few months, are now expected to extend further.

Despite ministers’ statements suggesting that the expansion might take place by the end of December, recent developments indicate otherwise. Discussions with the party leadership had raised hopes of an imminent reshuffle, but the timeline now seems uncertain.

One of the key reasons for the delay is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s current overseas visit. Additionally, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to travel abroad in the third week of this month.

With the state budget session scheduled for February, senior Congress leaders believe the chances of a cabinet expansion in January are slim. As a result, the much-anticipated reshuffle might be pushed further into the year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick