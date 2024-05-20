Telangana Cabinet meet today

Hyderabad: With the Election Commission of India having given a conditional nod, the state Cabinet would meet here on Monday. But what the Cabinet would be discussing and what should be the agenda has become a matter of interest as the Commission has said that the Cabinet can deliberate only on issues which are of great urgency.

The government has been asked to defer the issues of farmers’ loan waiver, common capital of Hyderabad and the NDSA report on Medigadda project repairs, etc, till the completion of the process of Lok Sabha elections. But officials approached the EC again explaining the urgency to discuss the NDSA interim report and start repair works before the monsoon arrives. It would be discussed if the ECI gives permission, sources said.

A communication to this effect was sent v by the ECI to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Sunday.

It also said that the government should not invite the officials who were drafted for the conduct of the elections for the Cabinet meeting before June 4.Hence it is learnt that the Cabinet would discuss some important and urgent issues.

They include mainly the procurement of paddy and the impact of the rains and the damage caused to crops as well as disbursement of insurance and compensation to the affected farmers and water crisis during the summer season, etc. Sources said that other important issues related to power supply, new academic year, availability of teachers and infrastructure in the government educational institutions and state formation day celebrations on June 2 are likely to be discussed but no decision would be announced.