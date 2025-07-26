Live
- Tragic accident in Yadadri claims lives of two Andhra Pradesh cops
- Fears on smart meters unfounded: SPDCL CMD
- Doctors must embrace new technology: Tripura Governor
- Amara Hospital educates people about brain health
- TUDA allocates Rs 5 cr for drainage upgrades in Srikalahasti
- Minister Ramanaidu slams Jagan, highlights TDP’s welfare and development initiatives
- Rs 20L donated to TTD
- CBI probe demanded into Vaikunta Ekadasi stampede
- Temples to be revamped in AP with Rs 500 crore
- Second advanced manufacturing facility at AMTZ
Telangana Cabinet meeting rescheduled to July 28
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet meeting, originally slated for Friday, has been rescheduled to July 28 due to the unavailability of several...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet meeting, originally slated for Friday, has been rescheduled to July 28 due to the unavailability of several ministers attending the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi.
Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, and Vakiti Sri Hari are currently at the AICC gathering, while Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy are also on an official tour to the capital. Following communication from the ministers regarding their packed schedule in Delhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to postpone the meeting to ensure their full presence.
The revised cabinet meeting will now take place at 2 PM on July 28. Several crucial issues are expected to dominate the agenda, including the upcoming Local Body elections and the pending approval for the promulgation of an ordinance to provide 42 per cent BC (Backward Classes) quota in local bodies. Additionally, the release of funds and the allotment of lands to various institutions will be key discussion points during the cabinet session.