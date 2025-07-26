Telangana Cabinet meeting rescheduled to July 28

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cabinet meeting, originally slated for Friday, has been rescheduled to July 28 due to the unavailability of several ministers attending the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting in New Delhi.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, and Vakiti Sri Hari are currently at the AICC gathering, while Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy are also on an official tour to the capital. Following communication from the ministers regarding their packed schedule in Delhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to postpone the meeting to ensure their full presence.

The revised cabinet meeting will now take place at 2 PM on July 28. Several crucial issues are expected to dominate the agenda, including the upcoming Local Body elections and the pending approval for the promulgation of an ordinance to provide 42 per cent BC (Backward Classes) quota in local bodies. Additionally, the release of funds and the allotment of lands to various institutions will be key discussion points during the cabinet session.