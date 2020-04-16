Telangana cabinet to meet on April 19 over lockdown exemptions

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao convened cabinet meeting on April 19 to discuss the issues pertaining to the new set of guidelines issued by union government which announced partial relaxation to some sectors to resume their operations from April 20 onwards.

The cabinet will take a decision whether to enforce all the new norms or a few depending on the intensity of the spread of deadly virus in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. However, some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots.

Agriculture and other related activities will be resumed to generate jobs for daily wage workers and others. Also, the industries working in rural areas also can resume the work with strict social distancing norms.