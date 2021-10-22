Telangana: Car runs over herd of sheep, 20 animals killed in Mahabubabad

As many as 20 sheep were dead after being hit by a car here at Jamandlapalli of Mahabubabad mandal in the wee hours of Friday.



The incident occurred when the sheep was crossing the road while being taken out for grazing and a speeding car rammed into them.

The sheep owner alleged that the negligence of car driver killed the sheep that caused huge damage to him.

The police reached the spot on informing and took up investigation. They restored the traffic on the road by removing the dead sheep. A case is yet to be registered by the police.