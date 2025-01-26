Telangana Celebrates Republic Day at Parade Ground with Dignitaries in Attendance

Hyderabad : The Telangana government organized grand Republic Day celebrations at the historic Parade Ground on Friday. The event witnessed the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka paid floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial, honoring the sacrifices of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. The solemn gesture was a poignant reminder of the significance of Republic Day in preserving democratic values and upholding the Constitution.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, as the chief guest, hoisted the national flag and delivered a speech highlighting Telangana's progress and achievements. He commended the state government for its initiatives in various sectors, including agriculture, education, and infrastructure development.

The celebrations included a parade showcasing Telangana's cultural heritage, with performances by schoolchildren and traditional artists adding vibrancy to the occasion. Various government departments also presented tableaux, highlighting the state's advancements and welfare schemes.

The event concluded with patriotic fervor as the national anthem resonated across the venue, leaving attendees inspired by the spirit of unity and pride.