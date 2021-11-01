Telangana CEO Shashank Goel releases 3,03,56,665 voters draft list, conducts all-party meeting

Hyderabad: State Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel on Monday stated that the final draft of voter list in the State will be released on January 5, 2022. Goel gave time to people raise objections and appeals to correct names and details till November-end.

The CEO conducted an all-party meeting at his office and discussed the amendment of the list and draft with changes to be made. Voters can offer their objections and appeals till the month-end, he said. He announced that the draft list comprising a total of 3,03,56,665 voters. The political parties gave their versions to the CEO to see that eligible people get into the voter list.

The draft list includes 1,52,57,690 men voters, 1,50,97,292 women, 1,603 others. It also has 14,501 service voters, 2,742 NRIs and 501,836 physically challenged respectively, Goel stated. The parties urged the CEO to take measures to avoid lapses at rural level to include people get a voting chance. They sought steps to overcome problems relating to voter registration, additions and deletions at mandals and villages.

They complained that local staff failing to register fresh voters. The new electoral draft and voter list is to be amended by taking objections and appeals. The CEO said voters would get a free hand to enrol their names in the list, as per norms. The final list with changes would be announced on January 5 next year. He said the draft voter list of the Huzurabad Assembly segment would be announced on November 6. For this people can file objections and appeals till December 6.