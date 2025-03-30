Telangana chief minister unveils ambitious 'Future City' initiative during Ugadi celebrations

Hyderabad: Announcing during the Ugadi festivities at Ravindra Bharathi, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unveiled plans to develop a 'Future City' aimed at positioning Telangana as a model state for the nation.

Addressing a distinguished gathering that included Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, various ministers, and public representatives, Chief Minister Reddy articulated his vision for the state's development. He emphasised the necessity of constructing new, well-planned urban centres, drawing a parallel to Chandigarh, India's only planned city post-independence. He remarked that existing cities have merely expanded haphazardly, leading to infrastructural challenges. The proposed 'Future City' aims to rectify this by serving as an investment hub, attracting substantial investments and generating employment opportunities for the youth across various sectors.

The 'Future City' project is part of a broader strategy to elevate Hyderabad's global standing. Complementary initiatives such as the Musi River rejuvenation and the development of the Regional Ring Road are also underway to enhance the city's infrastructure and livability. The chief minister underscored the importance of maintaining peace and security to attract investments, stating that the government is committed to taking stringent actions against anti-social elements to uphold law and order.

In his address, Chief Minister Reddy drew an analogy between the state's budget and the traditional Ugadi pachadi, highlighting that the budget encompasses a mix of priorities. He reiterated the government's focus on agricultural development, education for the underprivileged, healthcare accessibility, and employment generation. Notably, he announced the launch of a scheme to distribute fine-quality rice to the poor, aligning with the state's achievement as a leading rice producer in the country. This initiative aims to ensure food security and support local farmers by procuring and distributing the rice they cultivate.

The Ugadi celebrations also featured the traditional Panchanga Sravanam by scholars, who predicted significant growth in Telangana's real estate sector and favourable governance under Chief Minister Reddy's leadership. They also forecasted adequate rainfall and the continued maintenance of peace and order in the state.

Concluding his speech, Chief Minister Reddy expressed confidence in Telangana's future, highlighting the state's clear vision and determination. He introduced the "Telangana Rising 2050" plan, aiming to transform the state into a model of development and prosperity. He extended his Ugadi greetings to all citizens, expressing hope for a year filled with growth and success.

The event witnessed the participation of ministers Konda Surekha and Jupally Krishna Rao, along with numerous public representatives, senior officials, and a large gathering of citizens, all united in their optimism for Telangana's promising trajectory.