Telangana CLP meeting concludes, delegates power to Congress High Command

The one hour long Telangana CLP meeting concluded here on Monday . Sources said that the CLP adopted a single line resolution delegating powers to AICC high command to elect the CM candidate .

Sources said that the CLP did not take any decision with regard to CM candidate in the meeting

It is learnt that the majority of Congress MLA favoured TPCC President A Revanth as CHief minister candidate . Senior leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were already in the race for the CM Post.

Reports say that senior leaders M Bhatti Vikramarka and Sitakka will be given Deputy Chief Minister post along with some ministerial portfolios. From the Minority community, Mohd Ali Shabbir will be inducted in the cabinet. Revanth preferred Shabbir as his cabinet colleague though that latter was defeated in the just concluded elections. Senior Congress leaders D Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Tummala Nageshwar Rao Vivek Venkata Swamy and Vinod are likely to be inducted in the cabinet.

The Congress high command will give priority to provide cabinet berths to all those communities and maintain caste equations in proportion to the population.